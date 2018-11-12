DONALD'S BASE:

A father of a Parkland school shooting victim appeared on "Fox & Friends" over the weekend and suggested, without evidence, that Democrats registered the accused shooter to vote from jail as part of an effort to steal Florida's election.





"It just shows you how despicable these Democrats are that they'll stoop that low to go into the prison, the jail, and register these criminals," said Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was one of 17 people Nikolas Cruz allegedly shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. "It's never been done in 20 years."





Citing a "tip from deputies at the jail," Pollack said the plan failed because Broward County -- which is now involved in a recount battle that could swing Florida's Senate and gubernatorial elections -- failed to send the inmates their ballots in time to vote.





"They probably shouldn't be voting anyway," Fox's Katie Pavlich remarked after listening to Pollack's accusations, which neither she nor her two co-hosts challenged at any point, although they contradicted all public evidence.





There was a kernel of truth at the heart of the segment and the spiraling social media outrage that accompanied it: Nikolas Jacob Cruz really did register to vote in July, listing his home address as the county jail where he awaits trial after police say he confessed to the mass shooting.





He registered as a Republican...