DONALD WOULD CERTAINLY WANT TO SHOOT SHI'A:

Earlier this week, the Nigerian Army fired on a group of Shiite Muslim protesters in Abuja, the New York Times reported, killing as many as 40 and wounding 100. The army later posted a video on Twitter (now deleted) pointing to Trump's words about the military's potential response to migrants who throw rocks but are otherwise unarmed. The video stated, "Please Watch and Make Your Deductions," the New York Times reported, and showed Trump saying, "We're not going to put up with that. ... They want to throw rocks at our military, our military fights back."





The video was a response to Amnesty International, which criticized the Nigerian government and said the army had killed at least 45 protesters, an army spokesman told the Times.





"We released that video to say if President Trump can say that rocks are as good as a rifle, who is Amnesty International?" the army spokesman said.