DONALD WHO?:

Qatar Airlines has announced an increased flight schedule to Iran, following Washington's reimposition of economic sanctions on Tehran's flight industry.





The state-owned Gulf airline said on Monday evening it will add two weekly flights to its existing Doha-Tehran route and an additional three weekly flights on its Shiraz service in January.





It is also expected to launch two weekly flights to Isfahan from February.





"These latest launches are further evidence of Qatar Airways' commitment to Iran, as well as the expansion of our network in this thriving market," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.