November 6, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Joint Chiefs chair says soldiers will not be involved in denying border entry to migrants (Kate Sullivan and Ryan Browne, 11/05/18, CNN)
"There is no plan for US military forces to be involved in the actual mission of denying people entry to the United States," Dunford said, speaking at an event at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. "There is no plan for soldiers to come in contact with immigrants or to reinforce Department of Homeland Security as they're conducting their mission.""We are providing enabling capabilities," Dunford said, explaining they were tasked with supporting the DHS.
