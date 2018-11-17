November 17, 2018
DONALD WEPT:
Rep. Mia Love pulls ahead of Democrat Ben McAdams as judge dismisses her lawsuit (Felicia Sonmez November 16, 2018, Washington Post)
Rep. Mia Love (R) pulled ahead of Democrat Ben McAdams in the vote count Friday in Utah's 4th Congressional District, a positive twist for the GOP lawmaker's campaign hours after a judge separately dismissed her lawsuit seeking to halt the counting of ballots in Salt Lake County.As of Friday evening, Love was leading McAdams by 419 votes, or 0.16 percentage point. [...]President Trump had called out Love by name at a combative White House news conference the day after Election Day, arguing that she and other lawmakers had been defeated because they had not been sufficiently supportive of him. McAdams was ahead in the vote count when Trump made his remarks, although the race had not been called."Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost," Trump said. "Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia."
Utah's shift in approval for Trump is the highest in the nation, new poll says (Herb Scribner, October 8, 2018, Deseret News)
In Utah, about 58 percent of residents approved of the president when he was inaugurated in January 2017, according to Morning Consult, while 31 percent disapproved of him.
Fast forward to now and you'll see Utah's approval rating sits at 45 percent and his disapproval rating hovering around 50 percent, showing a switch from a majority approval to majority disapproval, according to the poll.
