DONALD WEPT:

Rep. Mia Love (R) pulled ahead of Democrat Ben McAdams in the vote count Friday in Utah's 4th Congressional District, a positive twist for the GOP lawmaker's campaign hours after a judge separately dismissed her lawsuit seeking to halt the counting of ballots in Salt Lake County.





As of Friday evening, Love was leading McAdams by 419 votes, or 0.16 percentage point. [...]





President Trump had called out Love by name at a combative White House news conference the day after Election Day, arguing that she and other lawmakers had been defeated because they had not been sufficiently supportive of him. McAdams was ahead in the vote count when Trump made his remarks, although the race had not been called.





"Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost," Trump said. "Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia."