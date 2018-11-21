November 21, 2018
DONALD WAS ULTIMATELY JUST TOO MUCH TO OVERCOME:
It's over. Democrat Ben McAdams ousts Republican Rep Mia Love by 694 votes (Lee Davidson, 11/21/18, Salt Lake Tribune)
Final vote counts Tuesday showed that Democrat Ben McAdams did not jump the gun when he declared victory a day earlier over two-term Republican Rep. Mia Love.He won by 694 votes, or a margin of 50.129 percent to 49.871. That margin of 0.258 was barely outside the 0.25 percent that would have allowed Love to request a recount.
