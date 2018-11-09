DAVID ALWAYS BEATS GOLIATH:

The White House is unprepared to defend itself against a coming wave of investigations by newly empowered House Democrats, who have vowed to probe everything from cabinet members' ethics scandals to conflicts of interest involving the president's business empire.





President Donald Trump doesn't have a chief lawyer at the moment. Three weeks after White House Counsel Don McGahn departed, replacement Pat Cipollone hasn't started on the job as he wraps up ties with his law firm, said a person familiar with the situation. [...]





Cipollone is looking to hire 15 to 20 attorneys amid a series of departures, said another person familiar with his plans. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.