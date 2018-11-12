November 12, 2018
CONSERVATIVES WASTE A LOT OF TIME FRETTING ABOUT THE THREAT FROM THE HUMANITIES...:
The Real Cause of the Humanities' Woes: The problem is politics (Sarah E. Chinn, NOVEMBER 09, 2018, The Chronicle)
[C]lune's essay deflects blame from the real causes of the decrease in literary study: an ever-increasing emphasis on vocational and preprofessional education, a growing focus on quantitatively assessable outcomes, and a shift in employment choices by students away from education (which often overlapped with literary-studies majors) and toward the health sciences (the impressive statistical analysis of David Laurence at the Modern Language Association clearly shows all these changes).
...while the End of History has been killing them.
