COLLUSION FROM THE JUMP:





In the short year and a half that Mueller has been investigating Russia's attack on the 2016 election and the Trump campaign's ties to it, he has indicted some of Trump's most senior campaign officials. In each of those court filings he has included far more information than he needed to, notes Graff. For example, when Mueller indicted officers of Russia's military intelligence GRU agency for hacking, he noted in the criminal filing that the night that Donald Trump went on live TV and invited Russia to hack Hillary Clinton and find her missing emails, the GRU "returned to the office and attacked Hillary Clinton's personal email server for the first time," Graff says, emphasizing that last phrase.





"Mueller uses that phrase 'for the first time' in the indictment, which is totally unnecessary, unless Mueller wants us to know that further down the road," he says. "Mueller is making claims that I think point to breadcrumbs he is leaving us for where this is going to go."





Graff says that once you factor in the information hidden in plain sight in the indictments, as well as what is pointedly left out of them, you begin to see that Mueller is carving out the negative space where the heart of the investigation lies. "He is staying very, very focused," Graff explains, "and anything that he's finding that is not directly related to Russia he is handing off to other prosecutors in a really interesting way, because it gives us almost a negative relief of how to view Mueller's investigation."