CAN'T BEAT SOMETHIN' WITH NOTHIN':





Along with Utah, blood-red Idaho and Nebraska also embraced Medicaid expansion. Between the three, more than 300,000 lower income Americans could become eligible for coverage under the program.





The GOP decision to abandon the field after the UR passed their healthcare plan has made National Health all but inevitable.



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 7, 2018 11:57 AM

