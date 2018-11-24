CAIN IS ABEL:





An Israeli startup hopes to disrupt the vegan food market by developing 3D printing technology that will be able to produce meat substitutes using plant-based formulations, saying the final product very closely resembles the experience of consuming natural meat. Its founder says it has "replicated... the complex matrix that is meat."





Jet Eat, which was established in early 2018 by Eshchar Ben Shitrit, aims for its products to hit the markets by 2020.





Ben Shitrit, according to the Israeli tech blog NoCamels, was an avid meat consumer before he set his mind on a substitute using natural, healthy ingredients, without compromising on flavor or consistency.





"Meat is characterized by four components: the muscle, the fat within it, myoglobin and a connective tissue" Shitrit explained. "We replicated, with our 3D printer and precise formulations, the complex matrix that is meat."