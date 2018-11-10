November 10, 2018

BONE SPURS ACTING UP?:

Rain nixes Trump stop at US cemetery in France (The Associated Press, 11/10/18)

The White House is calling off President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to a World War I cemetery due to poor weather. [...]

White House chief of staff John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, his wife and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit instead.

