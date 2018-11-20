November 20, 2018
ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY WASTED:
Meet this year's presidential pardon turkeys: Peas and Carrots (Cat Hofacker, 11/20/18, USA TODAY)
Thanksgiving is for family, friends and food, but on Tuesday at the White House, it was for the birds.Two birds, specifically: Peas and Carrots, who received a kind of "presidential pardon" from President Donald Trump on Tuesday in the Rose Garden."That turkey is so lucky. I've never seen such a beautiful turkey," Trump said.
He could have almost redeemed his presidency if he'd ended this asinine ritual by picking up an ax and beheading them personally. Turkey is food.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 20, 2018 5:24 PM