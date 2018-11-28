November 28, 2018

AND NANCY DIDN'T GET HIM ANYTHING:

Trump says he is willing to shut government unless wall is funded: Politico (Reuters, 11/28/18) 

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would "totally be willing" to shut down the federal government unless Congress authorized $5 billion to fund his long-promised border wall along the U.S. southern border with Mexico, according to a Politico interview released on Wednesday.

The greatest gift you could give the Democratic House is control over the budget a year early and him shutting down the government just to show how much he hates minorities.

