November 11, 2018
AN ADMISSION AGAINST INTEREST:
Kellyanne Conway claims the doctored video of CNN's Jim Acosta is 'not altered,' just 'sped up' (Bonnie Kristian, 11/11/18, The week)
The doctored video of CNN's Jim Acosta shared by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was "not altered," White House counsel Kellyanne Conway claimed on Fox News Sunday, just "sped up." [...]Independent expert analysis of the clip commissioned by The Associated Press found changing the speed of portions of the video is exactly how the alteration was accomplished.
