AMERICANS HAVE RIGHTS:

A federal judge has freed a Somali immigrant who was held for nine months in a New Hampshire jail without a hearing.





The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire contends Immigration and Customs Enforcement unlawfully detained 45-year-old Abdigani Faisal Hussein, of Portland, Maine, who was released from the Strafford County Jail on Thursday. [...]





"Every person in this country has the right to due process. Cases like this are exactly why we formed the ACLU-NH Immigrants' Rights Project, and we are happy to see Mr. Hussein reunited with loved ones," said Devon Chaffee of ACLU New Hampshire.