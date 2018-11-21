ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday defended the federal judiciary a day after President Donald Trump referred to a judge who ruled against his policy limiting asylum for certain immigrants as an "Obama judge."





"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts, a conservative who was appointed by Republican former President George W. Bush, said in a statement released by the Supreme Court. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for."