November 20, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Ivanka Trump used a personal email account to send hundreds of emails about government business last year (Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey, November 19, 2018, Washington Post)
White House ethics officials learned of Trump's repeated use of personal email when reviewing emails gathered last fall by five Cabinet agencies to respond to a public records lawsuit. That review revealed that throughout much of 2017, she often discussed or relayed official White House business using a private email account with a domain that she shares with her husband, Jared Kushner.The discovery alarmed some advisers to President Trump, who feared that his daughter's practices bore similarities to the personal email use of Hillary Clinton, an issue he made a focus of his 2016 campaign. He attacked his Democratic challenger as untrustworthy and dubbed her "Crooked Hillary" for using a personal email account as secretary of state.
