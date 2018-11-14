ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

"Let's have at it, young soldiers: What's on your mind?" he jovially asked a group of US Army soldiers in military police and engineering units. Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and roughly two dozen troops were all huddled in a tent set up in a vast, barren field, in a moment caught on a 30-minute livestream of his visit by the Pentagon press pool. The previous group had asked him what he missed most about being a Marine and listened to his historical analogies and calls to "keep the faith." These soldiers had more practical questions.





"Sir, I have a question. The wire obstacles that we've implanted along the border... Are we going to be taking those out when we leave?" one of them asked, drawing a few smirks from those around him.