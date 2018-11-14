ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Here's the first claim Trump made, hoping to bolster his assertion that fraud is rampant: "When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It's really a disgrace what's going on."





Here's the second claim he made, hoping to bolster the idea that photo ID should be required at polling places: "If you buy a box of cereal -- you have a voter ID. They try to shame everybody by calling them racist, or calling them something, anything they can think of, when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing."





Let's start with that second claim, because it's funnier.





Amazingly, Trump has made this very odd assertion about needing an ID to buy groceries before. He said something similar in August and, at the time, the media assessed the validity of the claim. It is, uh, not valid.