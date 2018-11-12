ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

At first, Judy Melinek didn't know how to respond when she learned about a National Rifle Association tweet last week telling doctors who dared enter the gun debate "to stay in their lane."





But two days later, when the West Coast forensic pathologist was on her way to the morgue to examine the body of one of the country's many forgotten gunshot victims, the words came to her.





"Do you have any idea how many bullets I pull out of corpses weekly? This isn't just my lane," she tweeted Friday. "It's my [expletive] highway."