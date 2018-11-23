November 23, 2018
AIN'T HE A BEAUTIFUL SIGHT?:
More than 30,000 Indian-American Sikhs have entered the trucking industry in 2 years (JIM AXELROD, 11/18/18, CBS NEWS)
More than 30,000 Sikhs have entered the trucking industry in the last two years."For Sikhs, they want to keep their articles of faith, turban, unshaven hair, beard, moustache -- it's a safety hazard for a lot of jobs that require it. So in trucking they can keep everything, and still make a decent living," Pandher said.Pandher bought a used tractor-trailer 13 years ago. Now he owns nine rigs, plus a truck stop in Laramie.With so many Sikh truck drivers, he even added a Sikh temple to his truck stop. And his kitchen offers Indian specials that attract new fans as well.But it's more than a friendly truck stop that's drawing Sikhs to a career behind the wheel. Recruiting videos that look like something straight from Bollywood promise a glamorous future: fancy truck, nice car, a wife making food for the road. Pandher said it's "pretty much" made from reality."I mean the presentation can be a little eye-catchy, but you know that's the reality," Pandher said.
