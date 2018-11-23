November 23, 2018

AIN'T HE A BEAUTIFUL SIGHT?:

More than 30,000 Indian-American Sikhs have entered the trucking industry in 2 years (JIM AXELROD, 11/18/18,  CBS NEWS)

More than 30,000 Sikhs have entered the trucking industry in the last two years.   

"For Sikhs, they want to keep their articles of faith, turban, unshaven hair, beard, moustache -- it's a safety hazard for a lot of jobs that require it. So in trucking they can keep everything, and still make a decent living," Pandher said. 

Pandher bought a used tractor-trailer 13 years ago. Now he owns nine rigs, plus a truck stop in Laramie.

With so many Sikh truck drivers, he even added a Sikh temple to his truck stop. And his kitchen offers Indian specials that attract new fans as well.

But it's more than a friendly truck stop that's drawing Sikhs to a career behind the wheel. Recruiting videos that look like something straight from Bollywood promise a glamorous future: fancy truck, nice car, a wife making food for the road. Pandher said it's "pretty much" made from reality. 
 
"I mean the presentation can be a little eye-catchy, but you know that's the reality," Pandher said.

Posted by at November 23, 2018 9:29 PM

  

« THE NATIONAL LIVES: | Main