ADVICE FROM GENERAL BONE SPUR:

Trump, pointing to the bin Laden raid, added, "Wouldn't it have been nice if we got Osama Bin Laden a lot sooner than that. Wouldn't it have been nice?"





McRaven responded on Sunday, telling CNN that he did not support Clinton or anyone else in the 2016 election. He emphasized that partisanship did not play a role in his career.





"I am a fan of President Obama and President George W. Bush, both of whom I worked for," he told CNN. "I admire all presidents, regardless of their political party, who uphold the dignity of the office and who use that office to bring the nation together in challenging times."