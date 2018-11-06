ADDING INCEL TO INJURY:

"We have a crisis of masculinity in the East and it is feeding the far right," said Petra Köpping, minister for integration in Saxony.





When Ms. Köpping took office in 2014, she thought her job was to integrate immigrants. But as hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers began arriving in Germany a year later, a middle-aged white man heckled her at a town-hall-style meeting.





"Why don't you integrate us first?" the man had shouted.





That question, which has since become the title of a book written by Ms. Köpping, prompted her to tour her eastern home state and interview dozens of angry men. The disappointed hopes and humiliations of 1989, she found, still fester.





Some three million jobs, most of them in traditionally male industries, were lost over two years. The working-class heroes of Socialism became the working-class losers of capitalism.





East German men were abandoned by their newly united country practically overnight, Ms. Köpping said: "They are the original left-behinds."





And they were quite literally left behind -- by their women.





Long before the #MeToo movement, Communism succeeded in creating a broad class of women who were independent, emancipated, often better educated and working in more adaptable service jobs than eastern men.





After the wall came down, the East lost more than 10 percent of its population. Two-thirds of those who left and did not come back were young women.





It was the most extreme case of female flight in Europe, said Reiner Klingholz, director of the Berlin Institute for Population and Development, who has studied the phenomenon. Only the Arctic Circle and a few islands off the coast of Turkey suffer comparable male-female imbalances.





In large swaths of rural eastern Germany, men today still outnumber women, and the regions where the women disappeared map almost exactly onto the regions that vote for the Alternative for Germany today.





"There is a gender element to the rise of the far right that is not sufficiently acknowledged and studied," Mr. Klingholz said.