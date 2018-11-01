A WHITER SHADE OF PALE::

"I looked into Scott's stance on preexisting conditions. The truth is that Scott stood up to insurance companies. And he voted to protect people with preexisting conditions."





-- "Suburban mom," speaking in an ad for Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.), released Oct. 28, 2018





"Now I'm leading the fight to ... force insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions."





-- Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), in a campaign ad for her Senate race, released Oct. 24





"I support forcing insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions."





-- Gov. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), in an ad for his Senate race, released Oct. 24





"Obama would force insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions."





-- Barack Obama "coin" ad, released Oct. 2, 2008 [...]





Did it suddenly become 2008 all over again?





Before Obamacare, insurance companies could consider a person's health status when determining premiums, sometimes making coverage unaffordable or even unavailable if a person was sick or had a condition that required expensive treatment. The ACA included a series of provisions that prohibited such practices, but then Republicans spent years trying to repeal the law.





Now some Republicans are stealing Obama's rhetoric and claiming they will do what the ACA - which remains largely intact, despite President Trump's efforts - already does. It's certainly an interesting turnaround.