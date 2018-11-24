A REPUBLIC, IF YOU CAN KEEP HIM:

Two of the president's longest-serving advisers allege in a new book that scores of officials inside the White House, Congress, the Justice Department and intelligence agencies are "embedded enemies of President Trump" working to stymie his agenda and delegitimize his presidency. [...]





The authors describe a cohort of White House aides -- including former press secretary Sean Spicer and former deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin -- as "the November Ninth Club," arguing that they are establishment Republicans who did not fully support Trump until the day after he was elected, when they began angling for powerful government jobs.





Lewandowski and Bossie also savage former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn as a "limousine liberal" and "the poster boy for the disloyal staff conspiring against President Trump." And they accuse former staff secretary Rob Porter of working to thwart Trump's agenda and style to make him more traditionally "presidential."





The narrative reads in part like Trump's Twitter grievances in book form. Lewandowski and Bossie write at length about the same FBI and Justice Department officials whose names pepper so many presidential tweets -- Comey, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok and Sally Yates. And they go after the same intelligence officials that Trump often targets -- James R. Clapper Jr. and John Brennan -- and accuse them of wanting to "nullify the election and bring down the president" by detailing Russia's interference.





The authors also go after many of Trump's Democratic foes. They refer to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) as "crazy"; call Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) "many people's favorite liberal wacko"; and label Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) an "enemy of President Trump." They also spell out former president Barack Obama's middle name, Hussein, echoing a common Republican tactic meant to falsely suggest that the 44th president is a Muslim.