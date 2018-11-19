A POX UPON THEM:

A chickenpox outbreak at a private school now ranks as the state's largest since a vaccine for the virus became available more than 20 years ago, health officials say.





As of Friday, 36 students at Asheville Waldorf School had contracted the varicella virus, known to most as chickenpox. The school has one of the highest vaccination religious exemption rates in North Carolina. [...]





[H]ealth care providers for years have recommended all children medically able, namely those who have healthy immune systems, be vaccinated, she said.





Those recommendations have by and large have gone unheeded by the parents of Asheville Waldorf's 152 students -- 110 of whom have not received the chickenpox vaccine, which was made available in the United States in 1995.