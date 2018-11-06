November 6, 2018
MORE: Democrats account for 38% of voters in preliminary exit poll results so far, Republicans for 32% and independents for 30%. That compares with 36-37-27% in 2014. https://t.co/W8g7IgCNaH #ElectionDay— ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2018
34% of Americans are voting to show opposition to Trump— MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) November 6, 2018
vs.
26% to show a message of support for Trump, according to Gallup. https://t.co/ua7RaKnPLK
Finger-pointing already beginning as GOP braces for possible loss of House. A number of Rs say Trump's scorched-earth immigration message hurt vulnerable incumbents in key districts in TX, FL and Cali, taking away from their "jobs vs. mobs" argument. pic.twitter.com/Y38vAtoqx0— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 6, 2018
BEAUTIFUL! 🌈 A #rainbow appeared behind #CapitolHill on #ElectionNight! #politics #electionday #midtermelections #election2018 pic.twitter.com/KPRWElayFG— WMUR TV (@WMUR9) November 6, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 6, 2018 5:35 PM