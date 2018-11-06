MORE: Democrats account for 38% of voters in preliminary exit poll results so far, Republicans for 32% and independents for 30%. That compares with 36-37-27% in 2014. https://t.co/W8g7IgCNaH #ElectionDay — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2018

34% of Americans are voting to show opposition to Trump

vs.

26% to show a message of support for Trump, according to Gallup. https://t.co/ua7RaKnPLK — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) November 6, 2018

Finger-pointing already beginning as GOP braces for possible loss of House. A number of Rs say Trump's scorched-earth immigration message hurt vulnerable incumbents in key districts in TX, FL and Cali, taking away from their "jobs vs. mobs" argument. pic.twitter.com/Y38vAtoqx0 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 6, 2018



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 6, 2018 5:35 PM

