60-40 NATION:

[W]ashingtonians decided that keeping powerful weapons out of the hands of children and the unfit is a priority higher than convenience. (Another mass shooting, this time near Los Angeles, provides the most recent evidence of how necessary such efforts are.)





Even more remarkable in the midterms was the number of congressional candidates running in swing districts nationwide who advocated gun-safety regulation. Among Democrats competing in the party's targeted "red-to-blue" districts held by Republicans, a majority spoke up for gun regulation. In Georgia's 6th Congressional District, gun-safety advocate Lucy McBath upset incumbent Republican Karen Handel. (McBath's son, Jordan Davis, was shot to death in 2012 by a man who didn't like the music playing from Davis's parked car.)





In Florida, Georgia and Texas, Democrats who ran on gun safety lost statewide races -- but only narrowly, charting a seismic shift in gun politics in the South. Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who had appeared in NRA advertising and earned the group's A+ rating, lost his bid to become governor to a gun-safety candidate, Steve Sisolak. A host of other candidates with A grades lost as well, including gubernatorial hopefuls in Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota and New Mexico.





Earlier this year in Vermont, another traditional gun-rights state, Governor Phil Scott signed laws to expand background checks, limit magazine capacity and enable the removal of guns from people at "extreme risk" of violence.





The prospects for gun safety have improved partly because political intensity around the issue has changed sides. Gun policy has become a top issue for voters, midterm exit polls showed. And those who favor stricter gun laws are now more likely than those who oppose them to say the issue of gun regulation is a very important voting issue, according to an October poll for Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy group backed by Bloomberg L.P. founder Michael Bloomberg.