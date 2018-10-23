YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

You can buy a Bolt for $36,620 (before tax credits and other incentives), and Elon Musk promises that the version of the Model 3 that costs $35,000 will arrive soon. You can go cheaper, with a $30,000 Nissan Leaf. But if that's still a bit rich for your taste--and it will be for many--there's good news. You can go even cheaper with a used electric, and still get a usable, practical, fun, car. A few years into the nascent age of EVs, many cars are coming off two- or three-year leases. Plenty are available for under $10,000, and still carry warranties on the batteries and drivetrains. They need less maintenance than a gas car, and charging is cheaper than filling up, especially as gas prices rise.