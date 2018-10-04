YEAH, BUT IT'LL NEVER PRINT CARBON NANOTUBES...:

"The use of 3D printing in medicine allows us to pull the patients' anatomy off of a computer screen and put it into the physician's hands," says Todd Goldstein, director of the 3D Design and Innovation Center at Northwell Health, the hospital network. "This type of technology is a game changer for all parties involved, as it allows for physicians to better visualize the pathology, allows for patients to truly see what treatment is needed, and allows for more precise, patient-specific treatments across almost all specialties."