WISDOM OF MARKETS:

The US editor of the Financial Times is calling for a boycott of companies that advertise on Fox in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and the pipe bombs sent to leading Democrats.





"The most effective thing Americans can do is boycott companies that advertise on Fox," Edward Luce tweeted Saturday. "They bankroll the poison that goes from the studio into Trump's head. The second is vote."





The call was an unusual one for a journalist. But Luce -- who had tweeted on Friday that Trump "has normalized the language of violence in US politics" -- was one of a growing number of prominent voices, including former conservatives who oppose Trump, speaking out against Fox News and Fox Business.