WINNING AT VLAD'S GAME:

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has accepted a challenge to a "duel" from the head of Russia's National Guard and has proposed a venue and his weapon of choice.





In a comical-but-defiant video published on October 18, Navalny expressed his "thanks" to Rosgvardia Director Viktor Zolotov and offered to meet him in a live televised debate. [...].





Despite the sometimes-humorous nature of the video, Navalny offered strong criticism of Zolotov and Putin's administration.





He said that, with the original challenge to a duel, Zolotov had "proven" that "inadequate and insane" people are in power in Russia.





He added that Zolotov and Putin are turning Russia into "a banana republic."





Navalny showed images of luxurious properties in and around Moscow and in other Russian regions, claiming they were bought by Zolotov and members of his family for "stolen money."