WINK, WINK, NUDGE, NUDGE:

Trump has had enough to say about the Jews that his supporters may easily make certain pernicious inferences. During the campaign, he joked at a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition that it wouldn't support him "because I don't want your money." A campaign-era tweet about Hillary Clinton superimposed a Star of David over dollar bills. He said the white-supremacist marchers at Charlottesville last year were "fine people." After I published a profile of Trump's third wife, Melania, that displeased her -- and his supporters -- the alt-right deluged me with anti-Semitic insults and imagery, culminating in clear death threats -- such as an image of a Jew being shot execution-style or people ordering coffins in my name. When Trump was asked to condemn these attacks by his supporters, he said "I don't have a message" for them. That day, my terrified father called me and pointed out that it was the 26th anniversary of our family's arrival in America. [...]





When I was faced with the anti-Semitic rage of Trump supporters defending "Empress Melania," I saw it clearly: Should Trump win the election, his followers -- some of whom threw the word "k---" around as happily as they use the n-word -- would be heartened and empowered, and they would quickly surpass the gas-chamber Twitter memes they were then deploying.





In the 2½ years that followed, Trump's tune has become a deafening roar. The closing ad of his campaign reprised the kind of anti-Semitic tropes that populated "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion": "It's a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities," Trump's voice said, as pictures appeared of then-Federal Reserve Board chair Janet Yellen (a Jew), billionaire progressive donor George Soros (a Jew), and then-Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein (also a Jew). The ad was called "Donald Trump's Argument for America."





In fact, Trump had so much to say about the Jews that his Jewish son-in-law has had to publicly defend him as "not an anti-Semite."





But the anti-Semites have not been convinced. A month after he had ordered his trolls to attack me, white supremacist Andrew Anglin told the HuffPost what he thought of Trump's refusal to denounce them. "We interpret that as an endorsement," he said. To his readers, he wrote, "Glorious Leader Donald Trump Refuses to Denounce Stormer Troll Army." When President Trump blamed "both sides" for Charlottesville, his supporters heard him loud and clear: "I knew Trump was eventually going to be like, meh, whatever," Anglin said. "Trump only disavowed us at the point of a Jewish weapon. So I'm not disavowing him." Many others in the alt-right praised Trump's statement as moral equivocation on Charlottesville. To them, this, rather than the forced, obligatory condemnation, was the important signal. (According to the Anti-Defamation League, the incidence of anti-Semitic hate crimes jumped nearly 60 percent in 2017, the biggest increase since it started keeping track in 1979. What made 2017 so different? It was Trump's first year in office.)





When Trump called himself a nationalist in Houston last week, the alt-right knew exactly what he meant. One alt-right commenter was elated because nationalism "is inherently connected to race." Another wrote that he was "literally shaking" with glee. Still another wrote "THE FIRE RISES."