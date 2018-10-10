WHY SHOULD A N.Y. ELITE CARE ABOUT FLYOVER COUNTRY?:

Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer's campaign ad opens with the story of her sister and brother-in-law, corn and soybean farmers who the candidate explains "just want to sell their crops and make a living."





"Tariffs should be fair," Finkenauer declares, "but they shouldn't make things harder."





To drive home her point, Finkenauer closes the 30-second spot with a three-word postscript. "This," she says pointedly, "is personal."





In the nation's farm belt and manufacturing hubs, where Americans are personally feeling the fallout from President Donald Trump's duties on imported aluminum, steel and other goods, tariffs and trade have emerged as pivotal issues in the midterm elections Nov. 6.