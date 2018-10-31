WHY DONALD HATES AMERICA:

Ilhan Omar fled civil war in Somalia and spent four years of her childhood in a refugee camp in Kenya. Now she is poised to win a seat in the U.S. Congress, taking on a president who has tried to prevent people like her from coming to America. [...]





She is campaigning on policies embraced by the most liberal wing of the Democratic Party - universal healthcare, free college tuition, robust public housing - that are popular in a district that has not elected a Republican to the House since 1962.





Omar made history two years ago when she became the first Somali-American in the country to win a seat in a state legislature, unseating a 44-year incumbent Democrat along the way. No Somali-American has ever served in the U.S. Congress.





That same night, Republican Donald Trump won the presidency after a campaign in which he called for a ban on all Muslims entering the United States.





Trump has since banned people from Omar's native Somalia and several other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, citing national security concerns. He also has sharply scaled back the number of refugees admitted into the country.