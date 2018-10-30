WHICH STILL WOULDN'T HAVE SAVED A WRETCHED SPECTACLE:

A lot of fans probably don't even realize that there is such a thing as a one-point safety, because there's never been on in NFL history. But it does exist, and if it ever does happen in the NFL it will probably happen like this: A team scores a touchdown and is going for two. The offense throws an interception into the end zone, the defensive player takes it out of the end zone, then he gets hit just after he runs out of the end zone, fumbles back into the end zone, and one of his teammates recovers. That would be a safety, but because it comes on a two-point conversion attempt instead of a regular play from scrimmage, it would be a one-point safety.