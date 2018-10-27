WHERE DO THESE SHOOTERS AND BOMBERS GET THE IDEA IMMIGRATION IS A THREAT?:

The commercial opens with an appeal to fear: a hoodie-wearing man prowling an alley, knife in hand. His face remains hidden but the ad makes it clear: He's an illegal immigrant.





"We need tough immigration enforcement to keep dangerous criminals out," says the ad by a national conservative political group, part of an effort to help a Republican challenger, Mike Braun, oust a Democratic incumbent in Indiana and capture a U.S. Senate seat in November's congressional elections.





As they try to hang on to control of Congress, Republican candidates are following the lead of President Donald Trump and turning to rhetoric about immigrants as a tactic to motivate voters. The scope of that strategy emerges in a nationwide Reuters examination of ad buys, candidates' social media posts and polling, as well as dozens of interviews with candidates, voters and campaign strategists.





The trend is especially visible on Twitter. Congressional Republicans seeking re-election have dramatically increased the number of tweets they post about immigration since Trump's election, a Reuters/Ipsos analysis of social media shows. Immigration messaging has surged across the spectrum of Republican-held districts - highly competitive swing seats and reliably Republican ones, in places with immigrant populations both large and small.







