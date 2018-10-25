October 25, 2018
WHEN YOU ELECT THE DEMOCRAT INSTEAD OF THE REPUBLICAN...:
Trump seeks to base Medicare drug prices on lower overseas rates (Yasmeen Abutaleb, Michael Erman, 10/25/18, Reuters)
Under the proposed rule, the government would create an "international pricing index" to help Medicare pay prescription drug prices that are more closely aligned with those of other countries. The government health insurance program for the elderly and disabled covers more than 40 million Americans. [...]"The administration is imposing foreign price controls from countries with socialized health care systems that deny their citizens access and discourage innovation," PhRMA Chief Executive Stephen Ubl said in a statement.
It's worth the price of admission to watch Trumpbots advocate socialized medicine.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 25, 2018 7:16 PM