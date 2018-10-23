WHEN THE BABYSITTER IS CHILDISH:

The near brawl -- during which Mr. Kelly grabbed Mr. Lewandowski by the collar and tried to have him ejected from the West Wing -- came at a time when the chief of staff was facing uncertainty about how long Mr. Trump would keep him in his job. A guessing game over his departure has colored his tenure ever since. [...]





While Mr. Kelly's initial appointment was widely seen as a move to restore a sense of order, he has instead been at the center of a succession of conflicts, from his contradictory statements about Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary who left after previous allegations of domestic violence were made public, to his heated interactions with other aides.





Anthony Scaramucci, who has written a book about being Mr. Trump's communications director for 11 days until Mr. Kelly fired him after the release of a recording of his own profanity-laced call with a reporter, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that Mr. Kelly had "hurt the morale inside the place."





"And he's hurt the president. And he has hissy fits," Mr. Scaramucci said, adding that "he's demonstrating his personality now the way he really is."