October 30, 2018
WHAT A VILE CRETIN:
Trump to Sign Order in Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship, Axios Reports (Kathleen Hunter, October 30, 2018, Bloomberg)
U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to sign an executive order ending birthright citizenship for babies of non-immigrants and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil, according to excerpts of an interview released Tuesday."We're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States," Trump told "Axios on HBO" Monday.
One would hardly expect the Right to object to overt racism, but they usually at least pretend to respect the Constitution. It's nut-cutting time.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 30, 2018 4:20 AM