WHAT A BUNCH OF SISSIES:

The survey asked 1,500 adults across the U.S. a series of questions on topics ranging from politics to baseball from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. One question asked, "How much discrimination do the following people face in America today?" Respondents were then presented with a list of different demographic groups and could choose "none at all," "not much," a fair amount" or "a great deal."





Forty-nine percent of Trump voters surveyed said men face either "a great deal" (18 percent) or "a fair amount" (31 percent) of discrimination in America today. By contrast, this same group found 41 percent of LGBTQ people, 30 percent of women, 38 percent of African-Americans and 42 percent of Mexican-Americans faced either "a great deal" or a "fair amount" of discrimination.