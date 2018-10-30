WE CAN'T IMPOSE HIGH ENOUGH COSTS FOR TRUMPISM:

The Minnesota-based dairy company had been facing boycott threats on social media because of its campaign contributions to King, a Kiron Republican who represents the 4th Congressional District in north-central and northwest Iowa. It had donated $2,500 to King in 2018.

Land O'Lakes, one of nation's leading agricultural and food businesses, said Tuesday its political action committee will stop donating to U.S. Rep. Steve King's campaign treasury amid continuing controversies involving the conservative Iowa lawmaker.

Steve Stivers had had enough.





In an extraordinary moment just a week before the critical midterm elections, the chairman of the House Republican campaign arm called out a sitting colleague for being racist.





Stivers, who leads the National Republican Congressional Committee, had been briefed on racially-charged comments made recently by Iowa Republican Steve King, an immigration hardliner with a history of controversial and insensitive remarks. And so with not even a heads up to GOP leaders, Stivers went on Twitter and blasted his colleague.





He "could not stay silent," said one source familiar with his thinking.





"Congressman Steve King's recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate," Stivers wrote on Tuesday afternoon. "We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior."