October 19, 2018
WE ARE RELIABLY ASSURED HE DOESN'T DO THINGS LIKE THIS:
'He's my guy': Trump praises Gianforte for assault on Guardian reporter (Ed Pilkington, 19 Oct 2018, The Guadian)
Donald Trump has praised Greg Gianforte, the Congress member from Montana, for violently attacking a Guardian reporter, saying that someone who performs a body slam is "my guy".Trump described in glowing terms the physical assault that occurred on 24 May 2017 when Ben Jacobs, the Guardian's political correspondent, was asking Gianforte a question about health care policy in the course of a special congressional election in Bozeman, Montana. The US president incited cheers and chants from a crowd of about 8,000 supporters on Thursday night when he said: "Greg is smart. And by the way, never wrestle him. You understand. Never."
