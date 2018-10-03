October 3, 2018
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:
Nobel Prize in Chemistry Is Awarded to 3 Evolutionary Scientists (The New York Times, Oct. 3, 2018)
"This year's Nobel Laureates in chemistry have been inspired by the power of evolution and used the same principles -- genetic change and selection -- to develop proteins that solve mankind's chemical problems," the academy said in a statement on awarding the $1 million prize.Dr. Arnold conducted the first directed evolution of enzymes, proteins that catalyze chemical reactions. Dr. Smith developed a method, known as phage display, in which a virus that infects bacteria can be used to evolve new proteins. Dr. Winter has used phage display to produce new pharmaceuticals.
Directed evolution is, of course, the opposite of Darwinism, but is what he had observed on local farms.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2018 4:23 AM
« A FORUM WHERE THEY COULD CONFRONT THEMSELVES: | Main | HE OUGHT TO TITLE HIS MEMOIRS "VICIOUS, VILE & SOULLESS": »