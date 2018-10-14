October 14, 2018
WARREN COMMISSION:
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's family benefited from U.S. program for minorities based on disputed ancestry (PAUL PRINGLE and ADAM ELMAHREK, OCT 14, 2018, LA Times)
Vortex Construction, whose principal owner is William Wages, the brother of McCarthy's wife, Judy, received a total of $7.6 million in no-bid and other prime federal contracts since 2000, The Times found.The Bakersfield company is co-owned by McCarthy's mother-in-law and employs his father-in-law and sister-in-law, Wages said. McCarthy's wife was a partner in Vortex in the early 1990s.Vortex faced no competitive bids for most of the contracts because the Small Business Administration accepted Wages' claim in 1998 that he is a Cherokee Indian. Under the SBA program, his company became eligible for federal contracts set aside for economically and socially disadvantaged members of minority groups, a boon to its business.
