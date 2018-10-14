WARREN COMMISSION:

Vortex Construction, whose principal owner is William Wages, the brother of McCarthy's wife, Judy, received a total of $7.6 million in no-bid and other prime federal contracts since 2000, The Times found.





The Bakersfield company is co-owned by McCarthy's mother-in-law and employs his father-in-law and sister-in-law, Wages said. McCarthy's wife was a partner in Vortex in the early 1990s.





Vortex faced no competitive bids for most of the contracts because the Small Business Administration accepted Wages' claim in 1998 that he is a Cherokee Indian. Under the SBA program, his company became eligible for federal contracts set aside for economically and socially disadvantaged members of minority groups, a boon to its business.