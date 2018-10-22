WAGGING DONALD AND THE PRINCE:





The White House has been making frantic private efforts to reduce the fallout from Saudi Arabia's disastrous mishandling of the Khashoggi case, urging Erdoğan not to rub the crown prince's face in the dirt. [...]





The Turkish drip-drip of leaks has already forced Saudi Arabia to make an unprecedented admission of guilt, leading to the sacking of two of the crown prince's closest aides as well as 18 other Saudi officers.





In the latest leak, CCTV footage emerged on Monday that appears to show a Saudi agent leaving the country's consulate in Istanbul wearing Khashoggi's clothes. CNN aired the footage, citing a Turkish official who identified the man as Mustafa al-Madani, a "body double" and member of a 15-man Saudi team sent to Istanbul to target Khashoggi.





Erdoğan also has the chance in his speech to reveal details of an audio recording that purportedly exists of the moments of Khashoggi's death and dismemberment.





Reports on Monday suggested Saud al-Qahtani, an influential adviser to crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, participated in a Skype call to the room in the consulate where Khashoggi was held.





A Turkish intelligence source told Reuters that at one point Qahtani told his men to dispose of Khashoggi. "Bring me the head of the dog," he said.





If true, the allegations would confirm reporting in the Guardian on Sunday that Turkey had intercepted the hit squad's communications. It is understood that Erdoğan has not shared the recording with the US.