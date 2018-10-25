VIZZINISM:

Pence has a long history of covering for Trump and dutifully did so again only to be caught midair by Trump's pump fake. So while Trump was conceding he had made up the bit about Middle Easterners, Pence was out front, adamant that Trump was right. "It's inconceivable that there are not people of Middle Eastern descent in a crowd of more than 7,000 people advancing toward our border," the vice president said during a Washington Post event.