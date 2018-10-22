October 22, 2018

US VS THEM:

Jihadist group claims responsibility for abduction of Iran troops (AFP, 10/22/18)

 A jihadist group has claimed responsibility for the abduction of 12 Iranian security personnel near the border with Pakistan, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported Monday.

"The terrorist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice in Arabic) has posted two photos... claiming that those in it are the forces abducted" on October 16, ISNA said.

Jaish al-Adl, formed in 2012, is a successor to the Sunni extremist group Jundallah (Soldiers of God) which has carried out a spate of attacks on Iranian security forces in recent years in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

