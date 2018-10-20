UNAMERICAN ACTIVITIES:

Referring to the caravan of an estimated 4,000 people traveling on foot from Honduras to the U.S. border, Trump alleged "many of those people -- a fairly big percentage of those people -- are criminals."

President Trump targeted his ire at migrants who want to come to the United States and the Democratic Party at a campaign rally in Arizona Friday night.

The president has often been magniloquent in his praise of those who control the press, suppress dissent, and strike down dissidents. He praised Vladimir Putin, saying before the 2016 election, "The man has very strong control over a country. Now, it's a very different system, and I don't happen to like the system. But certainly, in that system, he's been a leader, far more than our president."





When Bill O'Reilly, then of Fox News, called Putin "a killer," Trump memorably replied, "There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?"





The president lauded President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, while human rights groups say his police and vigilante groups killed more than 7,000 drug dealers and drug users, without arrest or trial.





"Many countries have the problem, we have a problem," Trump told him, "but what a great job you are doing and I just wanted to call and tell you that."





President Trump celebrated with President Xi of China when his parliament prepared to approve a change to allow President Xi to stay in office indefinitely. "I think it's great," Trump told him at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "Maybe we'll give that a shot some day."





And of course the president has gotten almost dewy-eyed over Kim Jong Un of North Korea, telling Fox News, "He's got a very good personality, he's funny, and he's very, very smart." Later he told a rally in West Virginia, "He wrote me beautiful letters. And they're great letters. We fell in love."



